Trev Alberts is leaving Nebraska to become Texas A&M’s athletic director

Texas A&M has hired Nebraska’s Trev Alberts to replace Ross Bjork as its athletic director. Alberts was a former football star with the Cornhuskers and had been athletic director at Nebraska for just short of three years. He leaves after overseeing the construction and planning for massive football facilities projects in Lincoln. Nebraska executive associate athletic director Doug Ewald said athletic department staff members were notified of Alberts’ decision in a late-afternoon email. Bjork was A&M’s athletic director for five years before recently being hired away by Ohio State.

