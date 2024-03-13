Trev Alberts is leaving Nebraska to become Texas A&M’s athletic director

By RALPH D. RUSSO and ERIC OLSON The Associated Press
FILE -FILE - Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts gives an update on Memorial Stadium renovations Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Texas A&M is close to hiring Nebraska's Trev Alberts as its next athletic director, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday., March 13, 2024. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Machian]

Texas A&M has hired Nebraska’s Trev Alberts to replace Ross Bjork as its athletic director. Alberts was a former football star with the Cornhuskers and had been athletic director at Nebraska for just short of three years. He leaves after overseeing the construction and planning for massive football facilities projects in Lincoln. Nebraska executive associate athletic director Doug Ewald said athletic department staff members were notified of Alberts’ decision in a late-afternoon email. Bjork was A&M’s athletic director for five years before recently being hired away by Ohio State.

