Trent Williams remains off the 49ers’ 53-man roster as a holdout after cutdown day

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers set their initial 53-man roster for the season with one key piece missing. All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams remained on the reserve/did not report list after the defending NFC champion 49ers made their mandatory roster cuts as he seeks an improved contract. Among the other notable moves made on cutdown day included San Francisco activating safety Talanoa Hufanga from the physically unable to perform list after he had a season-ending knee injury last November. Hufanga will return to practice Wednesday and can play without sitting out the first four games.

