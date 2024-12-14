Trent Pierce scores career-best 24 points off bench; Missouri beats LIU 88-61 for 9th straight win

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Trent Pierce came off the Missouri bench to score a career-high 24 points as the Tigers followed up their win over No. 1 Kansas by rolling to an 88-61 win over Long Island University. Missouri ran its win streak to nine straight wins after its season opening loss to Memphis. The Tigers have three games remaining in a string of 12 straight home games and will not play on the road until January 4, when they travel to face No. 2 Auburn.

