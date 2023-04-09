Trent Jr. scores 23, Raptors beat Bucks 121-105 in finale

TORONTO (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. scored 23 points, Precious Achiuwa had 14 points and 13 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 121-105 on Sunday in a matchup of short-handed teams whose postseason fates already were sealed.

Bobby Portis Jr. scored 16 points for the Bucks, Jae Crowder had 13 and Meyers Leonard had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Lindell Wiggington scored 17 points, and Goran Dragic and Thanasis Antetokounmpo each had 14 for Milwaukee, which finished the regular season 58-24.

Malachi Flynn scored a season-high 20 points for the Raptors, who finished 41-41 for the second time in team history. They also did it in 2007-08.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of seven players out for the Bucks, who clinched the NBA’s best record and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last Wednesday. Antetokounmpo missed his third straight game and Khris Middleton missed his second straight, each because of a sore right knee.

Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) pressures Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) during first half an NBA basketball game in Toronto, Sunday, April 9, 2023. Milwaukee Bucks centre Meyers Leonard (3) makes a behind-the-back pass beside Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during first half an NBA basketball game in Toronto, Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez sat due to rest, according to the Bucks’ injury report, while Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton were out because of right ankle injuries.

Fred VanVleet (left thumb), O.G. Anunovy (right ankle) and Pascal Siakam (rest) all sat for the Raptors.

A loss Friday at Boston locked Toronto into the ninth seed in the East, setting up a must-win home game Wednesday night against former Raptors star DeMar DeRozan and the 10th-seeded Chicago Bulls.

Toronto went 2-1 against Chicago this year, with the home team winning all three meetings.

Jakob Poeltl played 11 minutes in the first half but didn’t play after halftime, while Scottie Barnes (22 minutes) and Trent (27) checked out with Toronto ahead by double digits in the third quarter.

Trent scored 12 of Toronto’s first 16 points and had 14 in the first quarter as the Raptors led 35-26 after one.

The Raptors were up 67-55 through two quarters and took a 95-79 lead into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Portis and Joe Ingles came off the bench after not playing Friday in a home loss to Memphis. Portis and Ingles both played 18 minutes while Crowder played 25. … Milwaukee won the season series 3-1.

Raptors: With eight steals, Toronto set a single-season franchise record of 772. The Raptors had 769 steals in 1997-98. … Won their fourth straight at home to finish 27-14 north of the border.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host the East’s eighth-seeded team when the playoffs begin April 15.

Raptors: Host Chicago in the 9-10 play-in game on Wednesday.

