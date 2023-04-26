Treble-chasing Inter beats Juventus 1-0 to reach Cup final

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan has maintained its push for a trio of trophies as it beat Juventus 1-0 to reach its second straight Italian Cup final. Federico Dimarco scored the only goal of the match to help defending champion Inter advance 2-1 on aggregate. The Nerazzurri will play either Fiorentina or Cremonese in the final. Inter plays AC Milan in the Champions League semifinals next month. It beat its city rival to win the Italian Super Cup in January. Inter had Romelu Lukaku available after his suspension was overturned by the Italian soccer federation in a “statement against racism.”

