Treasurer of modern pentathlon’s governing body leaves Paris Olympics over alleged ‘irregularities’

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — The treasurer of the governing body of modern pentathlon is facing a disciplinary investigation for alleged “credentials irregularities” and has left the Paris Olympics. The UIPM, which governs modern pentathlon, said Friday that Helmick would be investigated by a disciplinary panel. It didn’t specify the nature of the alleged irregularities or when a decision could be expected. The announcement came as men’s modern pentathlon semifinals began on the grounds of the historic Palace of Versailles near Paris.

