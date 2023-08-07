Trea Turner thanks Phillies fans for support on billboards throughout Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trea Turner showed his appreciation for Phillies fans that have stuck by him in an awful first season in Philadelphia with billboards that said, “Thank You, Philly.” The message was splashed on 12 billboards in the greater Philadelphia area. The idea to cheer Turner was hatched on social media. The slumping shortstop responded with a go-ahead three-run homer in a win Saturday against the Royals. Turner signed an 11-year, $300 million deal with the National League champions in the offseason. He said it was nice to get the message out to Phillies fans to let them know he was thankful for their support.

