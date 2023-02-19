Trea Turner settling in for long future in Philadelphia

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Trea Turner has won a World Series in Washington and played for some great teams with the Dodgers. Now he’s ready to settle down with the Philadelphia Phillies. He’ll still have plenty of talented teammates. Turner signed an 11-year, $300 million contract that brought him back to the NL East. The Phillies won the National League pennant last year, but they were also an 87-win wild card appearing in the postseason for the first time in over a decade. Signing Turner showed that they are willing to stay aggressive while competing with division rivals in Atlanta and New York.

