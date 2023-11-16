Tre White’s first career double-double leads Louisville past Coppin State 61-41

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Mike James scored 12 points, sophomore Tre White had 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Louisville beat Coppin State 61-41. White secured his first career double-double with just under 12 minutes to play. Louisville used a 7-0 run early in second half to go ahead by double figures for good. The Cardinals held Coppin State to just one field goal — with 35 seconds left — in the final six minutes. The Eagles were just 7 of 28 from the field (25%) in the second half with eight turnovers. Skyy Clark also scored 10 points for Louisville (2-1). James converted a three-point play with 3:14 left in the first half, capping a 9-0 run, to give Louisville its first double-digit lead at 30-19.

