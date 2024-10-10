Tre Stewart’s 3 total TDs help Jacksonville State ease by New Mexico State 54-13

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Tyler Huff passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another, Tre Stewart had two rushing touchdowns and a receiving score, and Jacksonville State eased by New Mexico State 54-13. Jacksonville State (3-3, 2-0 Conference USA), which recorded eight rushing touchdowns at Kennesaw State on Friday, used six rushers to combine for 49 carries, 334 yards and five touchdowns. Logan Smothers’ lone run went for a 72-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 54-6 lead. New Mexico State (1-5, 0-3) was held to just 13 first downs and 220 yards through three quarters. The Aggies finished with 350 yards and three turnovers — the last being an interception by Travis Franklin Jr. in the end zone on the final play of the game.

