Tre Stewart rushes for 232 yards, 4 TDs and Jacksonville State beats Liberty for 5th straight win

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Tre Stewart rushed for 232 yards and four touchdowns, Geimere Latimer intercepted a pass late in the fourth quarter and Jacksonville State beat Liberty 31-21 on Wednesday night for its fifth straight victory. Jacksonville State (5-3, 4-0 Conference USA) ended the nation’s fifth-longest active home win streak at 12. Liberty (5-2, 3-2) has lost consecutive games — for the first time since the end of the 2022 season — following a 17-game regular-season win streak. Stewart has rushed for 12 touchdowns in his last four games. Latimer secured Jacksonville State’s 14th takeaway in the last four contests.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.