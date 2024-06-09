Tre Phelps drives in 4 runs and Georgia blasts NC State to force deciding game in Super Regional

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Freshman Tre Phelps drove in four runs, Leighton Finley took a shutout into the seventh inning and Georgia got even with NC State, defeating the Wolfpack 11-2 at the Athens Super Regional on Sunday. After NC State’s stunning 18-1 victory on Saturday, the Bulldogs bounced back and tied the best-of-three series at a game apiece. Slate Alford hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Phelps went deep to center field for three runs in the third. Phelps picked up another RBI when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded during Georgia’s three-run fourth inning.

