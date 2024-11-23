Tre Johnson scores 17, leads Texas over Saint Joseph’s 67-58 in title game of UKG Legends Classic

NEW YORK (AP) — Tre Johnson scored 17 points to help Texas hold off Saint Joseph’s 67-58 in the championship game of the UKG Legends Classic at the Barclays Center. Johnson made 7 of 18 shots from the floor — 1 of 5 from beyond the 3-point line — and both his free throws for the Longhorns (5-1). Arthur Kaluma finished with 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots for Texas. Julian Larry came off the bench to hit both of his 3-pointers and score 12. Kadin Shedrick pitched in with 10 points and six rebounds. Rasheer Fleming led the Hawks (4-2) with 16 points and a career-high 20 rebounds. Xzayvier Brown added 15 points.

