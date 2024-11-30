Tre Johnson, Kadin Shedrick power Texas in 90-68 victory over Delaware State

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tre Johnson scored 21 points, Kadin Shedrick had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Texas defeated Delaware State 90-68. Tramon Mark scored 15 points and Arthur Kaluma added 13 for the Longhorns. The Longhorns led 10-2 in the early going, then broke it wide open with a 15-0 run for a 25-6 lead midway through the first half. Later, they added a 9-0 run and led 41-22 at halftime. The Longhorns shot 60% in the second half but did not have a scoring run of more than seven points. The Hornets kept pace in the second half and were only outscored 49-46.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.