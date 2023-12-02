Trazarien White’s 27 points leads UNC-Wilmington over No. 12 Kentucky 80-73

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Trazarien White scored 27 points to lead UNC-Wilmington to an 80-73 victory over No. 12 Kentucky on Saturday. The Seahawks built a 14-point lead in the first half, leading 41-33 at the break. UNC-Wilmington held off a second-half rally by the Wildcats, who were up 55-49 with 12:51 remaining. Donovan Newby scored 15 points, Shykeim Phillips added 13 and KJ Jenkins had 11 for UNC-Wilmington in the first meeting between the two schools. Reed Sheppard led Kentucky with 25 points. Kentucky leading scorer Antonio Reeves scored 14 points before he fouled out with 2:56 remaining. Justin Edwards and Tre Mitchell scored 11 points each for the Wildcats.

