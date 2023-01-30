Traylor scores 25, No. 12 Va. Tech women beat Virginia 72-60

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kayana Traylor made 9 of 15 from the field and scored 25 points, Elizabeth Kitley added 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting and No. 12 Virginia Tech beat Virginia 72-60. Virginia Tech, which never trailed, rebounded from a 66-55 loss at No. 16 Duke to win for the fourth time in the last five games and completed its second consecutive sweep of the season series against its in-state rival. The Hokies are 51-18 all time against Virginia. Camryn Taylor, who sat most of the first quarter after picking up two quick fouls, led Virginia (14-8, 3-8) with 22 points and London Clarkson added 15 points. Virginia has lost four games in a row and seven of its last eight — including five ranked opponents.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.