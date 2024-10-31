Trayce Jackson-Davis, Draymond Green lead Warriors to second straight win against Pelicans

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 21 points, Trayce Jackson-Davis had 15 points and nine rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors beat the New Orleans Pelicans for the second straight night, 104-89 on Wednesday.

Golden State, committed to a 12-man rotation, again received contributions from throughout its deep roster as Stephen Curry missed his second straight game with a left ankle injury. He is scheduled to be re-evaluated Friday. Andrew Wiggins also sat out consecutive nights because of low back tightness.

Draymond Green had 14 points and six assists. Jackson-Davis is shooting 22 for 27 (77.7%) over the first five games.

Jordan Hawkins had 23 points for the short-handed Pelicans, who were without guards CJ McCollum and Herb Jones. McCollum will have imaging done on his sore right adductor muscle and Jones also underwent imaging tests before being re-evaluated back home in New Orleans.

A day after jumping to a 20-point lead early, New Orleans fell behind in a hurry, going 3 for 11 to begin the game.

Takeaways

Pelicans: Hawkins played despite earlier back spasms and finished 9 of 21 from the field with four 3-pointers.

Warriors: Golden State exercised the third-year contract option on second-year guard Brandin Podziemski, who again directed the offense with Curry sidelined and finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. He went down hard when fouled in the closing minutes but kept playing.

Key moment

Golden State’s first quarter. The Warriors had to play from behind most of Tuesday’s contest, but started fast by making 12 of 23 shots (52.2%) to go ahead 28-20.

Key stat

Zion Williamson was held to 12 points on 5-for-20 shooting to go with 12 rebounds, a night after he went off for a season-high 31 points.

Up next

The Pelicans host Indiana on Friday to begin a four-game homestand, while Golden State hits the road for five games beginning Saturday at Houston. Their next home game Nov. 12 will mark the return of Klay Thompson with the Mavericks.

