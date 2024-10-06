Travon Walker, top overall pick in 2022, delivers a breakthrough performance for the Jags

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco (15) fumbles as he is hit by Jacksonville Jaguars' Travon Walker (44) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Travon Walker’s breakthrough performance came on a day the Jacksonville Jaguars allowed 447 yards and 24 fourth-quarter points. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft — the guy taken ahead of Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson — had three sacks in a 37-34 victory against Indianapolis on Sunday. Walker dropped Joe Flacco for a 17-yard loss on the final play, ending any chance the Colts had of completing a comeback. He also had a strip-sack at the end of the first half that set up a field goal. Walker now has five sacks in five games, a solid start after he had 10 sacks in 2023.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.