Travon Walker, top overall pick in 2022, delivers a breakthrough performance for the Jags

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Travon Walker’s breakthrough performance came on a day the Jacksonville Jaguars allowed 447 yards and 24 fourth-quarter points. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft — the guy taken ahead of Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson — had three sacks in a 37-34 victory against Indianapolis on Sunday. Walker dropped Joe Flacco for a 17-yard loss on the final play, ending any chance the Colts had of completing a comeback. He also had a strip-sack at the end of the first half that set up a field goal. Walker now has five sacks in five games, a solid start after he had 10 sacks in 2023.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.