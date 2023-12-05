Travis, Norvell and Coleman headline No. 4 FSU’s haul of AP All-ACC football honors

Quarterback Jordan Travis headlined No. 4 Florida State’s haul of All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors from The Associated Press. Travis was voted offensive player of the year. He was joined by Mike Norvell as top coach and transfer receiver Keon Coleman as top newcomer. FSU also finished with a league-best 13 selections to the AP’s All-ACC first and second teams. The list of winners included North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson as unanimous defensive player of the year. Unbeaten FSU won the ACC title but was snubbed from the four-team College Football Playoff after Travis’ late season-ending injury.

