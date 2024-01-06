Travis Konecny scores short-handed goal as Philadelphia Flyers top the Calgary Flames 3-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny snapped a third-period tie with a short-handed goal, and the Philadelphia Flyers stopped a four-game slide with a spirited 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Morgan Frost had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia, which had dropped six of seven overall. Sean Couturier also scored, and Carter Hart made 22 saves.

Konecny, the Flyers’ All-Star representative, snapped a wrist shot past Flames goalie Jakob Markstrom on a breakaway 2:27 into the final period. It was his NHL-best fifth short-handed goal and No. 21 on the season overall.

Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar scored for Calgary, which had won three in a row. Markstrom made 39 saves.

The Flames had leads of 1-0 and 2-1 in the second, but the Flyers came back each time.

Frost was standing by the far post for a tap-in of a Sean Walker shot at 4:15. Couturier knocked home a rebound of a Frost shot at 16:06, tying it at 2 with his 10th of the season.

Frost was scratched by Flyers coach John Tortorella for the team’s previous game.

Calgary thought it had tied the game with six minutes to play, but the goal was waved off when Connor Zary was whistled for an interference penalty for dumping Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler to the ice.

The game got a bit chippy in the second period as the teams combined for 30 minutes in penalties. There was a fight between two top-line forwards, Joel Farabee for Philadelphia and Elias Lindholm for the Flames.

The Flyers celebrated the birthday of their late founder, Hockey Hall of Famer Ed Snider, throughout the game. Dozens of alumni were in attendance and new Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker dropped the ceremonial first puck with three of Snider’s children present for the festivities.

Flames: Finish a four-game road trip in Chicago on Sunday.

Flyers: Host Pittsburgh on Monday.

