Travis Kelce buys an ownership stake in a racehorse named Swift Delivery

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has bought into a racehorse named Swift Delivery. Team Valor International founder and CEO Barry Irwin announced Tuesday that Kelce and the Zoldan family recently acquired a significant share of the 3-year-old gelding. Kelce has been dating pop star Taylor Swift for roughly a year. The three-time Super Bowl champion is the latest professional athlete to get involved in horse racing in an ownership capacity. Retired World Series winner Jayson Werth is a partial owner of Belmont Stakes winner Dornoch, and hockey player Erik Johnson has had shares of horses for several years.

