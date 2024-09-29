Travis Kelce becomes Kansas City Chiefs’ career receptions leader with 2nd catch against Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Travis Kelce is now the Kansas City Chiefs’ career receptions leader. He passed Tony Gonzalez with his second catch against the Los Angeles Chargers. The nine-time Pro Bowl tight end made a 38-yard reception on Kansas City’s opening drive to tie the record of 916 catches set by Gonzalez over 12 seasons from 1997 to 2008. Kelce then caught a 5-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs’ fourth drive to set the new record early in his own 12th season with the team. Taylor Swift wasn’t in attendance at SoFi Stadium to see the latest achievement by the 34-year-old Kelce.

