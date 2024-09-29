Travis Kelce becomes Chiefs’ career receptions leader with 7 catches vs. Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Travis Kelce not only showed that rumors of his demise were a little exaggerated, he became the Kansas City Chiefs’ career receptions leader. Kelce had seven receptions for 89 yards as the Chiefs rallied for a 17-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. With his second catch, he passed Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez for the franchise mark. Kelce declined to speak with reporters in the locker room after the game. He had been off to a slow start this season, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes says he was never worried about his favorite target.

