Travis Hunter improvises on reverse play as he and fellow Heisman hopeful Shedeur Sanders lift Buffs

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The play is called “Heisman” because, ideally, it involves Colorado’s two Heisman hopefuls. There was two-way standout Travis Hunter taking a pitch on a reverse in the fourth quarter Saturday and quarterback Shedeur Sanders sprinting out for a pass. Hunter looked in his direction. It could’ve been the defining clip next month at the Heisman Trophy awards show in New York. Only, Sanders tripped and fell backward. Hunter improvised and ran it in himself to seal the 18th-ranked Colorado Buffaloes’ 49-24 win over Utah. Both bolstered their Heisman credentials as Colorado won its fourth straight game.

