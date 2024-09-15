Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders team up to lead Colorado to 7th straight win over Colorado State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Two-way standout Travis Hunter caught two of Shedeur Sanders’ four touchdown passes and also had an interception as Colorado cruised to a 28-9 win over Colorado State. Sanders finished 36 of 49 for 310 yards in the first Rocky Mountain Showdown held in Fort Collins since 1996. Sanders found LaJohntay Wester for a pair of scores and connected with Hunter 13 times for 100 yards. This was the seventh straight win by Colorado (2-1) over Colorado State (1-2). The Rams will have to wait a while to break the skid, with the in-state rivalry not on the schedule again until 2029.

