Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders team up to lead Colorado to 7th straight win over Colorado State

By PAT GRAHAM The Associated Press
Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter, front, gets tackled by Colorado State linebacker Buom Jock after pulling in a pass for a short gain in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Two-way standout Travis Hunter caught two of Shedeur Sanders’ four touchdown passes and also had an interception as Colorado cruised to a 28-9 win over Colorado State. Sanders finished 36 of 49 for 310 yards in the first Rocky Mountain Showdown held in Fort Collins since 1996. Sanders found LaJohntay Wester for a pair of scores and connected with Hunter 13 times for 100 yards. This was the seventh straight win by Colorado (2-1) over Colorado State (1-2). The Rams will have to wait a while to break the skid, with the in-state rivalry not on the schedule again until 2029.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.