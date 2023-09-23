Travis helps No. 4 Florida State snap 7-game losing streak to Clemson with 31-24 overtime victory

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Travis threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman to start overtime and No. 4 Florida State rallied in the second half to defeat Clemson 31-24. Travis also threw for another TD and ran for a score for the Seminoles, who ended a frustrating seven-game losing streak to the Tigers. Travis was 21 of 37 for 289 yards, including a perfectly lofted pass that Coleman caught in stride and hushed the raucous Death Valley crowd. Florida State linebacker Kalen DeLoach forced a Klubnik fumble and scooped it up for a 56-yard TD return to tie things at 24-all.

