Travis Head stars for Australia in Cricket World Cup final with diving catch and match-winning 137

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — The Cricket World Cup final belonged to Travis Head. His diving catch to remove India captain Rohit Sharma quietened the heavily partisan crowd in the first innings and his match-winning knock of 137 silenced them completely. Head is the modest, moustache-wearing Australian who started the tournament sidelined by a broken left hand and ended it getting hugged and slapped on the back by jubilant teammates as he walked off the field soaked in sweat following his player-of-the-match display in the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium. He’s compiling quite the list of star performances. In the last five months, he has been player of the match in the World Test Championship final, a World Cup semifinal and now in the final itself.

