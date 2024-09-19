Travis Head smashes career-best 154 not out as Australia chases down 316 to beat England in 1st ODI

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Travis Head was at his belligerent best in smashing a career-best 154 not out to underpin Australia’s chase of 316 to win the first one-day international against England and gain a 13th straight victory in the 50-over format. It was the left-handed opener’s sixth ODI century and his first since a similarly brutal knock of 137 in Australia’s victory over India in the World Cup final 10 months ago. The tourists needed a big innings from someone after Ben Duckett hit 95 in England’s 315 all out at Trent Bridge. England would have hoped for more after being 211-2 after 32 overs. Labuschagne helped Head with a 61-ball 77.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.