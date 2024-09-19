Travis Head smashes career-best 154 not out as Australia chases down 316 to beat England in 1st ODI

By The Associated Press
England's Ben Duckett batting during the first one day international match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Nigel French/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nigel French]

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Travis Head was at his belligerent best in smashing a career-best 154 not out to underpin Australia’s chase of 316 to win the first one-day international against England and gain a 13th straight victory in the 50-over format. It was the left-handed opener’s sixth ODI century and his first since a similarly brutal knock of 137 in Australia’s victory over India in the World Cup final 10 months ago. The tourists needed a big innings from someone after Ben Duckett hit 95 in England’s 315 all out at Trent Bridge. England would have hoped for more after being 211-2 after 32 overs. Labuschagne helped Head with a 61-ball 77.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.