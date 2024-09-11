Travis Head provides the fireworks as Australia outclasses new-look England in opening T20

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — A new era for England’s white-ball teams got off to a shaky start with a 28-run loss to Australia in the first of three T20 matches between the fierce cricket rivals. Australia was put into bat and dismissed for 179 with three balls remaining. That was an under-par score given the team smashed 86 off the powerplay and was 118-2 after 10 overs. England had a batting lineup missing injured captain Jos Buttler and including uncapped youngsters Jordan Cox and Jacob Bethell. England stumbled to 52-4, then 113-7 and was eventually all out for 151 with four balls left.

