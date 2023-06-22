Travis Green added to the New Jersey Devils coaching staff

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have added former Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green to Lindy Ruff’s staff. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the move on Thursday, filling the spot that opened when Andrew Brunette was hired as the head coach of the Nashville Predators. Green had a 133-147-34 record with the Canucks after taking over from Willie Desjardins following the 2016-17 season. He took Vancouver to the second round of the 2020 playoffs but was fired early in the 2021-22 season. The 52-year-old played in 970 NHL games with the Islanders, Maple Leafs, Coyotes, Bruins and Ducks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.