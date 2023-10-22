Travis accounts for 3 TDs, No. 4 Florida State beats 16th-ranked Duke 38-20 to stay unbeaten

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Travis accounted for three touchdowns, including a 2-yard run early in the fourth quarter that gave Florida State its first lead, and the fourth-ranked Seminoles rallied to beat No. 16 Duke 38-20 Saturday night. The Seminoles extended their winning streak to 13 and became the league’s lone remaining unbeaten after North Carolina lost to Virginia. Travis had everything to do with the latest victory — the 22nd in as many tries against Duke. The sixth-year senior completed 27 of 36 passes for 268 yards and two scores against the ACC’s stingiest defense. He also led the team with 62 yards rushing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.