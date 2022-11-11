Traveling kicker Wright embracing latest shot with Steelers

By WILL GRAVES The Associated Press
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Matthew Wright (19) and holder Tommy Townsend (5) watch Wright's 59-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game on Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The well-traveled Wright will kick for the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend while filling in for injured Chris Boswell. The Steelers has signed Wright off of Kansas City’s practice squad earlier this week. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Matthew Wright is embracing the latest stop in his NFL journey. Wright will kick for Pittsburgh on Sunday while filling in for injured Chris Boswell. This is Wright’s second stint with the Steelers. He kicked in three games for Pittsburgh in 2020. Wright has spent time with five teams over the last three years. Wright says he is fine with bouncing from team to team in search of a long-term opportunity. Wright has made 88% of his field goals in the NFL. He’s been hindered by poor performance on kickoffs but has made great strides while kicking for Kansas City earlier this season.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.