Trash talking and playful, Mac Jones makes having fun a priority this season

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — As a rookie Mac Jones was never short on smiles. Then last season he lost at least some of that innocence during a grueling 2022 schedule. He was briefly sidelined by injury while the team stumbled to an 8-9 finish largely because of issues on the offensive side of the football. As part of a self-assessment this spring, Jones identified a small, but key component he felt was missing. He felt he needed to have more fun. He’s using training camp to help recover some of that lost joy.

