Traore’s dominating run in second half leads BYU over Idaho 95-71

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Fousseyni Traore had a career-high 29 points off the bench, including a personal 16-8 run, Richie Saunders added his career high of 26 points and BYU defeated Idaho 95-71. After trailing 41-38 at halftime, the Vandals were within 46-45 after Tyler Mrus hit a 3-pointer with about 17 minutes remaining. BYU then went on a 10-0 run capped by a layup and 3-pointer by Saunders. A few minutes later Traore went on a tear with five field goals and six free throws in about six minutes of action. He outscored Idaho 9-0 at the end of the run.

