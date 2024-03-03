Traore scores 22, Knell adds 20 to help BYU erase 17-point deficit and beat TCU 87-75

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Fousseyni Traore scored 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting, Trevin Knell added 20 points, including four 3-pointers, and BYU erased a 17-point halftime deficit as the Cougars beat TCU 87-75. Dallin Hall scored 12 points, Richie Saunders 11 and Spencer Johnson 10 for BYU. Saunders hit a jumper and followed 15 seconds later with a 3-pointer that gave the Cougars the lead for good at 65-62 with 7:32 left amid a 12-0 spurt capped about a minute later when Traore made a layup. Nelson answered with a jumper that ended a 3-minute scoring drought for TCU, but BYU scored 12 of the next 15 points to push the lead into double figures for good. Emanuel Miller led TCU with 15 points. Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 14 and Trevian Tennyson 12.

