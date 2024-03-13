Traore inside, Saunders outside lead No. 20 BYU to 87-73 win over UCF in Big 12 Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Fousseyni Traore had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Richie Saunders scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half and No. 20 BYU beat UCF 87-73 in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament. The Cougars scored the game’s first 14 points as part of a 21-3 run to start the game, only for UCF to close within three in the second half. But the comeback fizzled and it was the Cougars who advanced to play No. 25 Texas Tech in the quarterfinal round. Darius Johnson hit six 3-pointers and had 32 points for the Knights, who beat Oklahoma State in the first round.

