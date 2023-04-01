Transylvania women beat Christopher Newport for D-III title

DALLAS (AP) — Madison Kellione scored seven of her 17 points in the fourth quarter, Dasia Thornton added 13 points and 10 rebounds to help Transylvania beat top-ranked Christopher Newport 57-52 to win the NCAA Division III women’s basketball championship, the first national title in program history. Kennedi Stacy had eight points on 2-of-14 shooting but added 11 rebounds and a career-high eight steals for No. 2 Transylvania. Hannah Kaloi led Christopher Newport with 13 points. The Pioneers used an tie-breaking 13-0 run — including eight points by Thornton — in the third quarter to take their biggest lead of the game at 36-23. Kennedy Harris hit a 3-pointer early in the second quarter that made it 20-18 and Transylvania never again trailed.

