Transgender women barred from competing in female category of many UK domestic tennis tournaments

LONDON (AP) — Transgender women and non binary individuals assigned as male at birth will be barred from competing in the female category of many domestic tennis tournaments in Britain from next month under new rules announced by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA). The governing body issued its new transgender and non binary policy and said it had to find a balance between competitive fairness and inclusion. The rules do not apply to tournaments such as Wimbledon or ATP and WTA events held in Britain because the LTA is not in charge of those competitions. Domestic padel is included, but not international events staged in Britain.

