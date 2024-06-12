Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas fails in challenge to rules that bar her from elite women’s races

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas has failed in her challenge against World Aquatics rules that stop her from competing in elite women’s races. Three judges at the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled she did not have standing to bring the case. CAS says the judges dismissed Thomas’ request for arbitration with the world governing body. Thomas had asked the court in Switzerland to overturn rules approved in 2022 that she said were invalid, unlawful and discriminated against her. World Aquatics banned transgender women who have been through male puberty from competing in women’s races.

