Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas asks CAS to overturn race ban rules as discrimination

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas has asked a Swiss sports court to overturn rules imposed by World Aquatics which stop her competing in elite women’s races. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it registered Thomas’ request but no date for a hearing was decided. Confidentiality around a case begun in September was lifted after it was reported in British media. The court in Lausanne, Switzerland says Thomas “seeks an order from the CAS declaring that the World Aquatics rules are unlawful, invalid, and of no force and effect.”

