Transgender, nonbinary 1,500 runner Nikki Hiltz shines on and off track, earns spot at Paris Games

By PAT GRAHAM and EDDIE PELLS The Associated Press
Nikki Hiltz celebrates after winning the women's 1500-meter final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials, Sunday, June 30, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Nikki Hiltz is shining in two lanes these days. On the track, it’s as a 1,500-meter runner who just earned a trip to the Paris Games. Away from it, the transgender and nonbinary runner serves as role model for the queer community. Hiltz competes in the female category. Hiltz ran a personal best and meet-record time of 3 minutes, 55.33 seconds at U.S. track trials last weekend to win the event and earn a spot at Paris. They also organize a 5K race to support LGBTQ+ organizations. Hiltz is the American record holder in the women’s mile.

