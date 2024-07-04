Transgender, nonbinary 1,500 runner Nikki Hiltz shines on and off track, earns spot at Paris Games

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Nikki Hiltz is shining in two lanes these days. On the track, it’s as a 1,500-meter runner who just earned a trip to the Paris Games. Away from it, the transgender and nonbinary runner serves as role model for the queer community. Hiltz competes in the female category. Hiltz ran a personal best and meet-record time of 3 minutes, 55.33 seconds at U.S. track trials last weekend to win the event and earn a spot at Paris. They also organize a 5K race to support LGBTQ+ organizations. Hiltz is the American record holder in the women’s mile.

