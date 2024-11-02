Transgender college basketball player in Canada speaks out about verbal, physical mistreatment

NANAIMO, British Columbia (AP) — A transgender college basketball player in Canada says she was physically targeted by opponents during a game after their coach said she shouldn’t be allowed to play against women. Harriette Mackenzie is a 21-year-old forward for Vancouver Island University. She says she is speaking out in hopes that sharing what happened will help.

