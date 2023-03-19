Transfers step up for Baylor, Creighton in March Madness

DENVER (AP) — Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman shares the same first name of the school the Bluejays are about to play in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. It’s led to some good-natured ribbing over the better Baylor between Scheierman or the Bears. One thing both schools can agree on is the importance of a transfer like Scheierman stepping in to fill a big piece. The Bears brought in key players through the transfer portal in Jalen Bridges and Caleb Lohner to fill in holes and try to make a run to a second title in three seasons.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.