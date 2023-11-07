Transfers rule as No. 17 Louisville women beat Cincinnati 77-59 in opener

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Transfers Sydney Taylor scored 16 points and Jayda Curry had 13 to help No. 17 Louisville beat Cincinnati 77-59 in the season opener for both. The Cardinals, the only team to reach the Elite Eight in the last five NCAA tournaments, were playing their first game without star Hailey Van Lith, who transferred to defending national champion LSU. Louisville led 36-22 by halftime after holding Cincinnati to just seven points in the second quarter and grew the lead to as many as 20 at 77-57 in the final minute. Jillian Hayes scored 20 to lead Cincinnati. The Bearcats played 13 players, nine of whom scored.

