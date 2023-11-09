Transfers Nivar, Donarski, Gakdeng help No. 16 North Carolina women rout Gardner-Webb 102-49

CHAPLE HILL, N.C. (AP) — Indya Nivar had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead a trio of transfers with impressive debuts and No. 16 North Carolina beat Gardner-Webb 102-49 in the season opener for both teams. Joining Nivar, a North Carolina native who played her freshman year at Stanford, with a double-double was Alyssa Ustby, who had 12 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and four steals. Lexi Donarski, a graduate transfer from Iowa State and Maria Gakdeng, a junior who came from Boston College, scored 14 and 13 points, respectively. Micahia Funderburk led the Bulldogs with 16 points. Up by 19 at halftime, the Tar Heels had runs of 13, nine and 11 points in the third quarter to take an 85-37 lead into the fourth.

