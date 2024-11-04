Transfer Sellers, Raynaud lead Stanford to season-opening win over Denver 85-62 in Smith’s debut

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Oziyah Sellers scored a career-high 24 points, Maxime Raynaud added 16 points, 12 rebounds and six assists and Stanford beat Denver 85-62 on Monday in Kyle Smith’s debut as the Cardinal’s head coach. Smith spent five years at Washington State and last season was the Pac-12 Conference coach of the year when the Cougars reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Smith brought in five transfers, including Stanford’s first three undergrad transfers since 2009, and it paid off with Sellers, formerly of USC, scoring 17 second-half points and shooting 10-of-15. on four 3-pointers. Sebastian Akins scored 15 points for the Pioneers.

