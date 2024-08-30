Transfer QB Green leads Arkansas to 70-0 win over UAPB as Hogs post largest win in almost a century

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Taylen Green, a transfer quarterback from Boise State, led unranked Arkansas to seven first-half touchdowns on seven possessions, and Arkansas cruised to a 70-0 win over FCS-level Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Green had 219 yards passing in his one half, going 16-for-27 and two touchdowns. He ran for 88 yards on six carries and two touchdowns, including a 36-yard sideline-to-sideline scramble that ran Arkansas’s lead to 49-0 by halftime. Mehki Hagens completed 11 of 23 passes for 123 yards for UAPB. The win was Arkansas’s largest over any opponent since a 73-0 win over Rhodes College in 1928.

