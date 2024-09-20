Transfer portal success driving defensive turnaround for No. 11 USC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The No. 11 Southern California Trojans are benefitting from six new transfers that have helped improve their defense under new coordinator D’Anton Lynn. Safety Kamari Ramsey played under Lynn last season at UCLA and has been a key figure in helping his new teammates learn the new system. The turnaround will be tested at No. 18 Michigan and dual-threat quarterback Alex Orji. Lynn says “those are just high character guys. They do everything the right way on and off the field.”

