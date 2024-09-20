Transfer portal success driving defensive turnaround for No. 11 USC

By DAN GREENSPAN The Associated Press
Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes, right, is hit by Southern California safety Kamari Ramsey as he tries to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Los Angeles. The ball went out of bounds on the play. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The No. 11 Southern California Trojans are benefitting from six new transfers that have helped improve their defense under new coordinator D’Anton Lynn. Safety Kamari Ramsey played under Lynn last season at UCLA and has been a key figure in helping his new teammates learn the new system. The turnaround will be tested at No. 18 Michigan and dual-threat quarterback Alex Orji. Lynn says “those are just high character guys. They do everything the right way on and off the field.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.