Transfer portal changes equation for women’s coaches, who used to build dynasties on prep recruits

Over 1,200 women’s basketball players entered the transfer portal last year. Just over 1,000 found new schools to play for. With so many talented players available, it’s changed how quickly coaches can turn bad teams into good and great ones. LSU coach Kim Mulkey has been one of the most active using the portal, building the Tigers into a super team. The school won its first national championship last season. In the last few years she’s added Angel Reese, Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow. All three earned All-America honors last year. All three will play for LSU this season.

