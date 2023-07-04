Transfer news: Brentford signs Nathan Collins for club record fee

Nathan Collins has become Brentford’s record signing after completing a transfer from Premier League rival Wolverhampton. Brentford did not reveal the size of the fee for the center back but it is reportedly worth 23 million pounds ($29 million). Collins is an Ireland international and has signed a six-year contract with the option of a further two years. He spent one season at Wolverhampton and made 31 appearances. Previous clubs include Burnley and Stoke. Brentford manager Thomas Frank describes Collins as “a very talented center-back” and added that he is “a composed and calm defender.”

